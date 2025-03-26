Local

Pickup truck crash leaves gaping hole in front of Brockton school

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BROCKTON, Mass. — A pickup truck crash left a gaping hole in the front of a school in Brockton early Wednesday morning.

The truck slammed into the East Middle School on Centre Street around 1 a.m.

Video from the scene showed shattered windows and a smashed brick wall.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

There was no word on if the crash would impact the school day for students.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

