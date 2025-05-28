Person of interest in New England mall shooting that wounded 5 people detained, police say

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP/Boston 25) — Detectives have detained a person of interest in a shooting at a Connecticut mall on Tuesday that wounded five people and prompted an evacuation and a massive police response.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center for reports of a disturbance at around 4:40 p.m., said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. All of the victims were being treated at hospitals.

Waterbury Police said on social media post Tuesday night that the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Spagnolo said police believe the shooter used a semiautomatic pistol. He said the suspect knows the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall, adding that there is no further threat to the public.

No additional details about the person of interest were provided by Waterbury Police.

Spagnolo credited patrons and mall staff for sheltering in place and keeping safe during the shooting.

“I think they mitigated a lot of what could have been a really bad incident here,” Spagnolo said. “These acts occur. Unfortunately, it’s the society we live in at the time. But we can’t let it get us down.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said state police will be assisting with the investigation.

“Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident,” the Democrat said in a statement.

The Brass Mill Center is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, about 30 miles (about 50 kilometers) southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

