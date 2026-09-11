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Person hospitalized after stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Person hospitalized after stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue, the Boston Police Department announced.

Officers responded to 950 Blue Hill Ave. around 8:43 PM when calls came in about a person stabbed. There, officers found a man with a stab wound in the neck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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