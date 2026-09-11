Person hospitalized after stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue, the Boston Police Department announced.
Officers responded to 950 Blue Hill Ave. around 8:43 PM when calls came in about a person stabbed. There, officers found a man with a stab wound in the neck. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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