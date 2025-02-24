Person fatally struck by bus in Market Basket shopping plaza in Tewksbury, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in a busy Market Basket shopping plaza in Tewksbury on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the Stadium Plaza parking lot on Main Street in the area of Clark Road around 11:45 a.m. found a person who had been struck hit by a Lowell Regional Transit Authority bus, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver, who was on a planned route in the plaza’s parking lot, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Columbus.

In a statement, a LRTA spokesperson said, “This is a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We are fully cooperating with state and local authorities as they continue this investigation.”

In addition to the Market Basket, Stadium Plaza houses a CVS pharmacy and a Marshalls department store, among other businesses.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Tewksbury police with the investigation.

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group