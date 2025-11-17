Person dead after serious crash in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A main road in Tewksbury is closed as police investigate a deadly pedestrian crash.

According to police, around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Main Street (Route 38) at Clark Street was closed for several hours while police continued to investigate.

Additional information is not available, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

