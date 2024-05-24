‘Perfect’ visit: Ed Sheeran stops by Boston Children’s Hospital, performs for patients

BOSTON — Superstar Ed Sheeran visited and performed for patients in Seacrest Studio at Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

“This is not the first time Ed has come to visit and we are always grateful for his unwavering support of our patients and families,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Sheeran performed two songs, “Perfect” and “Castle on the Hill,” at the request of one patient, and he also took questions from the audience.

He also took in a Celtics game on Thursday night with Renee Rapp, the Celtics said in an Instagram post.

Sheeran is among headlining acts for Boston Calling, the three-day event over Memorial Day weekend. Performers include Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday.

Sheeran will take the stage at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. He will perform on the Green Stage, one of four performance areas at Boston Calling.

He got some practice in with his fans at Children’s Hospital.

“The whole show was broadcast to patient rooms throughout the hospital, for kids who are unable to leave their rooms,” a hospital spokesperson said. “He stayed to meet with over a hundred patients and families, taking pictures and warmly speaking with every single person.”

“Ed filled the hospital with such positive energy and we know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come,” the spokesperson said.

