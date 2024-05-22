Headed to Boston Calling this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON — Get ready, music lovers.
Boston Calling, the popular three-day festival that draws thousands of music fans to the Boston area, is this weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 North Harvard St., Allston.
Headlining acts for the upcoming three-day event over Memorial Day weekend include Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday.
Sheeran will take the stage at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. He will perform on the Green Stage, one of four performance areas at Boston Calling. The Orange Stage will showcase local talent.
Other performers who will take the stage are scheduled as follows:
Friday, May 24
- Renee Rapp
- young the giant
- Luke Hemmings
- David Kushner
- Cannons
- Beach Weather
- Madi Diaz
- Ric Wilson
- Maris
- Divine Sweater
- Kieran Rhodes
- Justin Clancy
- The Wolff Sisters
- KEI
- JVK
Saturday, May 25
- Khruangbin
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Jessie Murph
- d4vd
- The Red Clay Stray
- Tanner Usrey
- Bad Rabbits
- The Castellows
- Motherfoolk
- Senseless Optimism
- Toritori
- Ward Hayden & The Outliers
- Paper Lady
- Cakeswagg
- Highwater Haulers
Sunday, May 26
- Megan Thee Stallion
- The Revivalists
- LoveJoy
- Chappell Roan
- Blondshell
- Royel Otis
- The Heavy Heavy
- Christone King Fish Ingram f
- Francis of Delirium
- Stefan Thev
- The Thing
- Fleshwater
- Zola Simone
- Billy Dean Thomas
- Tysk Tysk Task
Tickets
Tickets are still available for purchase at bostoncalling.com/tickets.
Tickets range in price.
A 3-Day General Admission Ticket that gives you admission to all musical performances for all three days of the festival costs $392.
The outdoor festival is also known for its collection of visual arts and a 100-foot Ferris wheel.
Food
More than 30 local food vendors will be at the festival.
The menu offers everything from lobster rolls to southern barbeque to ice cream, as well as adult beverages.
More information about food vendors can be found here.
Getting to the festival
Festival organizers recommend taking the T (Red Line) to the Harvard Square station. There is no parking available on site and there is no street parking in surrounding communities. City officials will be very strict with ticketing and towing.
- Arrive by walking: The festival site is a 10-minute walk from Harvard Square, down JFK St. and over the Charles River. The main entrance is located at Gate 1 on North Harvard St.
- Arrive by public transportation: The MBTA will have plenty of service running and public transportation is highly recommended. The main entrance is located at 65 N. Harvard St., Allston, MA and we recommend taking the T (Red Line) to the Harvard Square station. From there it’s an easy 10-minute walk to the main entrance. Find your best MBTA route HERE.
- Arrive by train: You can also take the Commuter Rail into Boston Landing Station on the Worcester Line. From there, it’s just a 1.1 mile walk. Find schedule and station information HERE and download the mTicket app to buy tickets right on your phone.
- Arrive by bus: Bus routes that stop at Harvard Stadium: 66 & 86 Routes
- Arrive by rideshare: If using rideshare, you can get dropped close to main entrance, just tell them to head to Harvard Stadium in Allston. At the end of the night, simply follow signs to the dedicated rideshare pickup lot. As a reminder, due to driver shortages, we strongly encourage attendees to use MBTA public transportation at the end of the night to avoid long wait times.
What you can bring (or not bring)
All bags will be searched before entry. Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. You can help keep the lines moving quickly by leaving large bags at home.
Allowed items:
- Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.
- All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.
- Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and with no more than two total pockets. One for the reservoir and one additional pocket.
- Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)
- A reusable bottle (needs to be empty upon festival entry)
- Personal sized hand sanitizer and sunscreen in non-aerosol containers, 3.4 ounces or less
- Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit
Prescription Medication and Dietary Restrictions:
- Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.
- Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.
- Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.
Prohibited items:
- Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products
- Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use)
- Weapons or explosives of any kind
- Any and all professional audio recording equipment
- Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.
- Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed
- Drones or any other remote flying device
- Hammocks
- Baby Strollers
- Frisbees
- Chairs
- Binoculars
- Blankets, Sheets, Towels
- Glass containers of any kind
- Inflatables of any kind
- Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind
- Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind
- Umbrellas
- Pets (except service animals)
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles
- Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind
- Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, give-aways, samples, etc.
- Fireworks
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)
- Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
