Headed to Boston Calling this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know

Boston Calling, the popular three-day festival that draws thousands of music fans to the Boston area, is this weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 North Harvard St., Allston.

Headlining acts for the upcoming three-day event over Memorial Day weekend include Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges on Friday, Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab on Saturday, and The Killers and Hozier on Sunday.

Sheeran will take the stage at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. He will perform on the Green Stage, one of four performance areas at Boston Calling. The Orange Stage will showcase local talent.

Other performers who will take the stage are scheduled as follows:

Friday, May 24

Renee Rapp

young the giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Madi Diaz

Ric Wilson

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

KEI

JVK

Friday schedule Boston Calling 2024 (Bostoncalling.com)

Saturday, May 25

Khruangbin

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph

d4vd

The Red Clay Stray

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfoolk

Senseless Optimism

Toritori

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

Saturday schedule Boston Calling 2024 (Bostoncalling.com)

Sunday, May 26

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

LoveJoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone King Fish Ingram f

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task

Sunday schedule Boston Calling 2024 (Bostoncalling.com)

Tickets

Tickets are still available for purchase at bostoncalling.com/tickets.

Tickets range in price.

A 3-Day General Admission Ticket that gives you admission to all musical performances for all three days of the festival costs $392.

The outdoor festival is also known for its collection of visual arts and a 100-foot Ferris wheel.

Food

More than 30 local food vendors will be at the festival.

The menu offers everything from lobster rolls to southern barbeque to ice cream, as well as adult beverages.

More information about food vendors can be found here.

Getting to the festival

Festival organizers recommend taking the T (Red Line) to the Harvard Square station. There is no parking available on site and there is no street parking in surrounding communities. City officials will be very strict with ticketing and towing.

Arrive by walking: The festival site is a 10-minute walk from Harvard Square, down JFK St. and over the Charles River. The main entrance is located at Gate 1 on North Harvard St.

Arrive by public transportation: The MBTA will have plenty of service running and public transportation is highly recommended. The main entrance is located at 65 N. Harvard St., Allston, MA and we recommend taking the T (Red Line) to the Harvard Square station. From there it's an easy 10-minute walk to the main entrance.

Arrive by train: You can also take the Commuter Rail into Boston Landing Station on the Worcester Line. From there, it's just a 1.1 mile walk.

Arrive by bus: Bus routes that stop at Harvard Stadium: 66 & 86 Routes

Arrive by rideshare: If using rideshare, you can get dropped close to main entrance, just tell them to head to Harvard Stadium in Allston. At the end of the night, simply follow signs to the dedicated rideshare pickup lot. As a reminder, due to driver shortages, we strongly encourage attendees to use MBTA public transportation at the end of the night to avoid long wait times.

What you can bring (or not bring)

All bags will be searched before entry. Guests and their belongings are subject to search upon entry or re-entry. You can help keep the lines moving quickly by leaving large bags at home.

Allowed items:

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″ x 9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6″ x 9″ must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and with no more than two total pockets. One for the reservoir and one additional pocket.

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

A reusable bottle (needs to be empty upon festival entry)

Personal sized hand sanitizer and sunscreen in non-aerosol containers, 3.4 ounces or less

Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit

Prescription Medication and Dietary Restrictions:

Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day.

Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler.

Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.

Prohibited items:

Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products

Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use)

Weapons or explosives of any kind

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.

Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed

Drones or any other remote flying device

Hammocks

Baby Strollers

Frisbees

Chairs

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Glass containers of any kind

Inflatables of any kind

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind

Umbrellas

Pets (except service animals)

Selfie sticks

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, give-aways, samples, etc.

Fireworks

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Bicycles inside festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)

