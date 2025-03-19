Pedestrians describe ‘close calls’ with cars at deadly crash site on Route 9

BOSTON — People who walk near a popular shopping area in Newton have road safety concerns after learning about a fatal pedestrian crash in the area this week.

Mass State Police said it happened Tuesday morning on Route 9 near the Shops at Chestnut Hill.

“I got goosebumps actually when I heard about it,” explained Chris Hanagan of West Roxbury. “It made me think like, ‘Wow, that could’ve happened to me.’”

Hanagan said he walks his dogs around the area frequently.

Even before Tuesday’s tragedy, Hanagan explained that he has “been inches from being hit” by vehicles on previous walks he has taken.

Beverly of Brookline, who didn’t want to identify her last name, said she and her husband have narrowly avoided cars around Route 9. She remembered one instance where her husband fell while running and then was almost hit by a vehicle.

“It’s just scary. People have to be so careful,” Beverly said.

While the area already has signals and crosswalks, Hanagan said it doesn’t appear to be helping much, and it’s difficult to figure out what else can be done. He proposed having law enforcement more visible along that stretch of road.

“Maybe have a cop out there looking. I know they can’t be out there 24/7, but maybe if they make an appearance,” Hanagan said.

As warmer weather approaches, pedestrians and cyclists are asking drivers in the area to slow down as more people will likely being spending time outdoors.

As of Wednesday evening, Mass State Police still hadn’t released the victim’s name. They’re waiting for the family’s approval first. However, police told Boston 25 News that the victim is from outside of Massachusetts.

Boston 25 has reached out to Newton’s Mayor and MassDOT regarding the crash, and what can be done to improve safety in the area. We’re waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

