Patriots rookie Will Campbell breaks silence after Super Bowl media snub

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time since his struggles in the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night.

After the Patriots fell 29-13 in a game in which Campbell allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye, the 22-year-old LSU standout declined multiple requests to speak with the media and left the locker room at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, without taking questions about the brutal defeat.

While he and teammates cleaned out their lockers at Gillette Stadium before departing for the offseason on Tuesday, Campbell apologized to the media for skipping his postgame obligations and asked for forgiveness.

“A lot of emotions come with that. I just wanted to make sure that I had my head on properly before I said anything that I didn’t need to say, and I know that can happen, especially with myself, whenever there’s emotions involved,” Campbell explained. “I just wanted a night to sleep on things. I hope ya’ll can forgive me and we can move past it.”

Campbell said he believes the team will emerge stronger from the Super Bowl disappointment.

“You understand what it takes to get there now. I think that’s a big thing. We got a bunch of young dudes who have seen what it takes and understand how hard it is to get there,” Campbell explained. “Your best football has to be played when it’s needed, and we didn’t do that. We can’t change it now, but we can learn from it.”

Campbell also revealed that he tore a ligament in his knee during the regular season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent four weeks on injured reserve before ultimately returning for Week 18 and all four games in the NFL playoffs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also addressed the media, making it clear that the organization is committed to keeping him at left tackle moving forward.

“When you sign up to play left tackle, you sign up to play corner, you sign up to play quarterback, you sign up to be the head coach, you get judged, you get scrutinized. Will’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle,” Vrabel said. “He’ll get better, he’ll get stronger. There were moments where he played well, moments where he blocked the guy. There’s plays he’d like to have back. We’re not moving Will to guard, to center, to tight end, or anywhere else. So, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Maye also expressed confidence in Campbell.

“I think he’s dealt with so much this year. It’s only going to be great for him in the future. He’s going to be a great player in this league,” Maye told reporters. “He already is a great player in this league, and I look forward to getting back in, seeing him in the offseason, hanging out with him, and getting back into OTAs. I love Will, and I look forward to playing with him for a long time.”

