Head coach Mike Vrabel reveals message he shared with players before they left for offseason

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — Head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media Tuesday morning as players cleaned out their lockers to begin the offseason.

The Patriots suffered a tough 29–13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Quarterback Drake Maye turned the ball over multiple times and was sacked six times in the defeat.

Maye on Tuesday said he would be using the time off to spend time with his “beautiful wife,” saying his shoulder injury that required an injection before the game, would not require any surgery.

“Talked about a disappointing finish to a phenomenal, exciting, enjoyable year. It’s unfortunate. Talked to them about you know, the foundation that I think we built much like a home,” Vrabel said, sharing the message he delivered to players as they headed into the offseason.

“You know, you build a home, you run out of things to do, so you continue to add on to it, you finish the basement make additions to it and we tried to do that to this football team. I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve of it.”

With any offseason comes roster changes, which Vrabel said are inevitable. He said the team’s focus is on helping players become better football players, teammates, and people, adding that he hopes the relationships built within the organization are not transactional.

“I hope that they know we have their best interest in mind, we may disagree, but I think there’s a level of respect there,” he said.

The Super Bowl loss has brought added scrutiny, particularly for players like offensive lineman Will Campbell, who apologized Tuesday for not speaking to the media after the game. Campbell revealed his performance was significantly impacted by an injury that sidelined him for multiple games during the season, but he also said it was not an excuse.

“You get judged, you get scrutinized, Will’s 22 years old he’s our left tackle, he’ll get better, he’ll get stronger,” Vrabel said.

“There’s moments where he played well, moments where he blocked the guy...you know there’s plays herd like to have back..”

Despite how the season ended, Vrabel said the team learned how to win in different ways, something he emphasized is crucial for success in the NFL. He also highlighted the support the team received throughout the season as a key factor.

“Not only from Robert and Jonathan but the entire organization.... everybody buying in to what it was we were trying to do,” he said.

“I know change is always sometimes difficult....but the fans, the community...coming back here and seeing 20 people last night...I know it doesn’t sound like a lot but when you had a tough day, I thought that was pretty cool to see, the people standing out in the cold waiting for us to come back, to welcome us back,” Vrabel said.

“We gave a lot of things to be hopeful about and to cheer about....and these environments they created in the playoffs...were special.”

Vrabel also thanked the media for its coverage of the team throughout the season.

“I want to thank you for covering us thank you for the care you gave to these stories, we fully understand that were judged, we’re questioned...that’s your job,” he said.

“But I appreciate the respect that you gave us, gave me, gave our team, gave our organization...look forward to seeing you guys in April or whenever I have to talk to you guys again,” he joked.

