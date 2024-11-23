Patriots Place reschedules annual Holiday Giving Tree Lighting

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots Place has rescheduled its annual holiday giving tree lighting.

Due to the stormy weather this weekend the tree will now be lit Tuesday, November. 26, with the festivities beginning at 6 p.m.

The festive family favorite will spread holiday cheer with a tree-lighting countdown, Santa and Mrs. Claus appearances, holiday carolers, and more.

The tree lighting will take place at the Dean College Stage outside of Bar Louie and Citizen Crust, the Holiday Tree will shine bright all season long for guests to enjoy.

Following the Holiday Giving Tree Lighting, guests can stay in the holiday spirit at Magic of Lights. The popular drive-through holiday lights experience returns for the fourth time with the longest route ever beginning this Friday, Nov. 22, and will dazzle daily through Christmas Day.

Winter Skate is also open daily at Patriot Place through February, allowing guests to enjoy the timeless New England tradition of outdoor ice skating in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

