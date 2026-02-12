Patriots moving defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to ‘high-ranking’ role, NFL insiders say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The offseason has just begun, and the New England Patriots are already in the process of making moves.

Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be taking up a different position within the organization, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriots are moving defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to a high-ranking role on the staff, per me & @TomPelissero, with Williams now cancer-free.



They’ve opened up the DC position, with ILBs coach Zak Kuhr, who called plays during the Super Bowl run, a top candidate. pic.twitter.com/dNG9BLe6pK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2026

Williams, who was initially hired last January as the team’s defensive coordinator, missed the season while battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, the team announced in September.

Williams worked with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, before becoming the Detroit Lions defensive line coach in 2024.

Williams move to another role means that the defensive coordinator position is now open. The position was previously occupied by inside linebacker coach Zak Kuhr, who took over as the interim defensive coordinator for the season during Williams absence.

The Patriots finished the season with the eighth-best defense in 2025.

Ultimately, the Pats season ended with a loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60.

