Patriots’ fans pack Gillette for opening day of training camp

F0XBOROUGH, Mass. — Hundreds of fans packed the stands at the practice field outside of Gillette Stadium Saturday for day one of training camp for the New England Patriots.

Eager fans waited in line for hours to get a first look at the team and score some autographs from their favorite players.

Attending day one of training camp is a tradition for Brooke Tyburski and her father, who drove all the way from Virginia.

“We’ve been coming here since 2015, it has just become an integral part of the summers,” Tyburski said. “We’ve made friends and it’s great seeing everyone every year.”

Day one of Patriots training camp didn’t start until 9:15 Saturday morning, but some people started showing up as early as 4:30 Saturday morning.

Cam Carreiro and his friends were some of the first fans to arrive.

“Every year we always come at 9 o’clock in the night,” Carreiro said.

Coming off of a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, fans said they are ready for a fresh start with the team while building on the foundation the players already have.

“We have the pieces to get back to the Super Bowl,” one fan said. “Last year was heartbreaking for sure, the Seahawks are a great team, but we have the experience we need.”

“I analyzed the draft all year, so I want to see those rookies I want to see them put on a show today,” another fan said.

Saturday was the first of 13 practices free and open to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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