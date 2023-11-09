Parts of New England were coated in snow Thursday. Here’s how much fell

LOUDON, N.H. — Parts of New England were coated in fresh powder Thursday morning as a system packing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain, and ice moved through the region.

While Massachusetts saw mainly rain with some icing in higher elevations, New Hampshire got at least two inches of snowfall in many areas.

In Loudon, the WeatherVision camera at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway showed the race track coated in snow.

Coos, Cheshire, Grafton, and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire were under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service had called for snow accumulations of up to an inch in those areas, but some spots received up to 2.5 inches.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear shared the following snow totals from the Granite State:

Dover -- 2.5 inches

Canterbury -- 2 inches

Laconia -- 2 inches

Berwick -- 1.8 inches

Northwood -- 1.4 inches

Barnstead -- 1 inch

Wolfeboro -- 1 inch

