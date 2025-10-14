Parts of Charles River Walking Path closed for soil testing

BOSTON — Parts of the Charles River Walking Path will be closed on Tuesday.

The closure, which began Tuesday morning, is necessary to allow DCR staff to complete soil testing along the path.

This daily closure will impact walkers and joggers who frequent the popular riverside route.

DCR did not specify the location along the Charles River that is closed, but did say the closure will go through Friday, October 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

