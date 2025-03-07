Part of Mass. Pike in Boston shut down for hours after tractor-trailer rolls over, spills fuel

BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was closed for hours on Friday after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled fuel on the highway.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 just after the Allston-Brighton exit around 5 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

The department shared photos showing the tractor-trailer resting on its side and firefighters working to soak up the fuel with bags of sand.

State police noted that the tractor-trailer spilled a “significant amount of fuel.”

Firefighters are working to contain the fuel leak from the tractor trailer rolled that over on the Mass pike Eastbound at the Allston turn around. No injuries to report . pic.twitter.com/rJ32MvySoe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 7, 2025

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

A traffic camera overlooking the eastbound side of the highway showed a sea of red brake lights near the Market Street overpass. All travel lanes were jammed up for the entirety of the morning commute.

“Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area,” MassDOT said in a statement. “Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the affected area.”

Mass. Pike backed up

Officials closed the left and middle travel lanes as crews worked to clear the scene. Drive times of nearly two hours were reported at one point.

Rollover crash snarls traffic on Mass. Pike for hours TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: The Friday morning commute on the Mass. Pike continues to crawl along after a tractor-trailer rollover in Boston spilled a “significant amount" of fuel. Posted by Boston 25 News on Friday, March 7, 2025

The tractor-trailer was uprighted shortly before 8:30 a.m., but the highway remained closed for another four hours.

In an update shortly before 12:30 p.m., MassDOT announced that all lanes were officially reopened.

Final update: all lanes are now open. https://t.co/eR8cVeOHxj — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 7, 2025

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

