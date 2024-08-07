Pair of teenagers arrested after breaking into Wareham school, stealing laptop, police say

WAREHAM, Mass. — A pair of teenagers have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Wareham school and stealing a laptop.

Early Wednesday morning, Wareham police officers responded to an alarm at Wareham Middle School. Upon arrival, officers discovered a broken window while checking the school.

After reviewing security footage officers found two individuals later identified as Jacob Silva, 18 of Wareham, and Aubrey Ferreira, 19 of New Bedford entering the school through the broken window.

Officers also found that Silva and Ferreira had stolen a MacBook laptop.

The Wareham Juvenile Detective and a Wareham officer located Silva and Ferreira later in the day in the area of the school property and placed them in custody. Detectives later located the MacBook at Silva’s home.

Silva was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property under $1200, and larceny from a building.

Ferreira was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property under $1200, and larceny from a building.

Silva and Ferreira will be arraigned at the Wareham District Court on Wednesday, August 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

