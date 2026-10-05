Outsourcing your life to AI

Mass. — Nearly half of Americans have now used an AI chatbot and for many, it’s become the go-to place for answers.

Not just about homework or emails, but about relationships, careers, parenting, even health. So, when does a helpful assistant stop being a tool and start becoming the voice in your head?

“Who should I date?” “Do I quit my job?” “Write my wedding vows,” “Help me break up with him,” “Plan my vacation.” When did AI stop being a search engine and start becoming our go-to for life’s biggest questions?

Experts say AI is great for brainstorming ideas, summarizing long articles, drafting emails, trip planning, meal plans and recipes, and organizing schedules. But here’s the catch: AI simply makes the answer up when it doesn’t know.

It’s called an AI hallucination. When false information is presented as fact. It’s even landed people in court after lawyers filed legal briefs filled with cases that never existed but were generated by AI. And one airline chatbot told a customer he qualified for a bereavement refund, but the policy didn’t exist. A tribunal later ruled the airline was responsible for what its AI said.

Experts say to think twice before asking AI to make medical diagnoses, replace financial or legal advice, decide whether to quit your job, get divorced, take a new job, or become your therapist.

And maybe the most important thing you should never outsource is your own judgment.

About half of U.S. adults have now used an AI chatbot, and one in 10 users have even turned to AI for emotional support or advice. And different chatbots have different strengths. Chat GPT is a strong all-around tool, Claude excels at writing, coding and large documents while Gemini stands out for current information and google integration. The bottom line, know which tool you’re using.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2026/06/17/americans-and-ai-2026-chatbots-smart-devices-and-views-on-impact

https://www.msba.org/site/site/content/News-and-Publications/News/General-News/Massachusetts_Lawyer-Sanctioned_for_AI_Generated-Fictitious_Cases.aspx

https://apnews.com/article/artificial-intelligence-tools-work-errors-skills-fddcd0a5c86c20a4748dc65ba38f77fa

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/16/air-canada-chatbot-lawsuit

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