The other “cousin” from Boston: Derrick White partners with Sam Adams to release Derrick “White” Ale

BOSTON — Your *other* cousin from Boston! Celtics star Derrick White partners with Sam Adams to release a limited-edition Derrick “White” Ale beer.

“The (Derrick) White Ale combines refreshing coriander and orange peel with adventurous spices like rose hips and tamarind,” According to Sam Adam’s beer description, “making it the perfect drink to celebrate the season and support our hometown favorite, Derrick White.”

On Friday, Samuel Adams Taproom hosted an event with the new beer on tap, alongside Derrick White taking a stab at bartending.

Those who came first were served by the Celtics star from 4-4:30 p.m. and for those who couldn’t make it were able to go down to the Boston Brewery in Jamaica Plain for happy hour from 5-7 p.m.

For every pint sold, Sam Adams donated $1 to Greater Boston Food Bank.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

