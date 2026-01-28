‘Only option’: Marblehead dumping snow in the ocean amid massive accumulation

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. — The town of Marblehead has declared a local emergency as crews will now dump snow directly into the ocean to clear the roads.

“Given that there is no location for a snow dump, our only option in those circumstances is to dump it in the harbor,” said Town Administrator Thatcher Kezer.

Kezer says choosing to dump snow at sites like Riverhead Beach and State Street Landing all comes down to public safety.

“There is no location in Marblehead that can serve as a snow dump for us to place to snow in order for it to melt off and drain out properly,” said Kezer.

“I don’t know maybe they could dump it on a sports field or somewhere not a big fan of putting it in the ocean because there is a lot of dirt and salt and things in there, but you know this is New England we’ve done it for thousands of years that way,” a local fishermen tells Boston 25 News.

The Department of Environmental Protection says they were notified of the town’s emergency declaration. The department says municipalities may issue an emergency for snow disposal in open water areas, such as the ocean.

“All of this is done under the DEP, so Marblehead is grandfathered in being allowed to do this, but we have to give proper notifications and take certain actions locally to declare the emergency,” said Kezer.

“To report to DEP the quantities we’re disposing, so it’s a process that’s been done before we try to minimize it, we only move the snow to clear out the densest areas that have a public safety impact for the snow piles.”

There is still a snow emergency parking ban in place. Vehicles must be removed from the streets for snow removal operations.

