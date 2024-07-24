O’Neill’s 2 HRs, Criswell’s 7 shutout innings lead Red Sox over Rockies, 6-0

DENVER (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered twice, Cooper Criswell pitched seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.

O’Neill hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then crushed an 89 mph sinker from Ty Blach (3-6) 465 feet to the concourse in left field in the third inning to give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead.

“It always feels good when you tag one pretty good,” O’Neill said. “As long as it clears the wall and helps the team, that’s all that matters.”

He came to bat in the fourth with the bases loaded but reliever Anthony Molina struck him out with a 2-2 curveball to end the inning.

Criswell (4-4) struck out four, scattered five hits and threw a career-high 105 pitches. Colorado started the sixth with two singles but Criswell got Brendan Rodgers to hit into a double play and Brenton Doyle to ground out.

“He kept the ball down, produced a lot of grounders,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We just couldn’t solve him.”

The longest outing of Criswell’s career gave Boston’s tired bullpen a needed break, and he got a loud ovation from the numerous Red Sox fans as he walked to the dugout after the seventh inning.

“The offense got going early, scoring three in the first and two in the second, so the game plan was attacking the strike zone and hoping they put it in play and get some outs,” Criswell said. “The mindset was solo shots can’t beat you.”

Boston got a scare when third baseman Rafael Devers stayed down after making a diving attempt at Ezequiel Tovar’s line-drive single in the sixth. Devers was holding his right shoulder as he sat in the infield but stayed in the game after getting checked out by a trainer.

“Obviously (thinking) the worst,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ve been through this path before. He’s OK. He just jammed it. He took some vicious hacks in his last at-bats. He said he’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Kris Bryant rejoined Colorado’s lineup after being activated from the 10-day injured list. The 2016 NL MVP batted fifth and played right field. He made a running catch on Rob Refsnyder’s tailing drive down the line in the first inning.

Bryant struck out twice, walked,and grounded out to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Chris Martin (right elbow inflammation) could start throwing this weekend, manager Alex Cora said. Martin has been out since July 4 and had a setback prior to the All-Star break.

Rockies: C Elias Díaz (right calf) returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. He doubled in three at-bats. … 3B Ryan McMahon (hand) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Boston will wrap up the series with RHP Nick Pivetta (4-6, 3.87 ERA) facing Rockies RHP Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.15) on Wednesday.

