One student arrested, another hospitalized after fight at NH high school

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Students at one New Hampshire high school will see a heightened police presence on Tuesday after a fight led to the arrest of one student and a hospital trip for another.

Officers responding to Memorial High School around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an assault found that two male students, who are both minors, had gotten into an argument that turned violent, eventually escalating to a physical fight, according to Manchester Police.

One student was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The other student was charged with second-degree assault and taken into custody.

The school was put into a “stay in place” status while authorities investigated.

“There is no tolerance for behaviors that impact the safety of the school community or disrupt routine operations,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “We will continue to work with the Manchester Police Department and the school administration to fully investigate and take appropriate action under our student code of conduct. Out of an abundance of caution, we expect an increased police presence at the school tomorrow.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

