One seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Sharon

SHARON, Mass. — One person was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Sharon on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 95 North at Exit 19 in Sharon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The left and center lanes on I-95 were closed while Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, H- Troop Detectives, Crime Scene Services Section, and Sharon Fire/ EMS responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

