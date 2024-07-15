80-year-old man dies after Revere house fire, state fire marshal says

REVERE, Mass. — An 80-year-old man has died after a house fire in Revere on Monday morning, state fire officials said.

The unidentified man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after the fire at 104 Patriot Parkway, Jake Wark, a spokesman for State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, said in a statement.

The cause of the fire, which is not suspicious, remains under investigation, Wark said.

Revere Fire and Police, state police fire investigators assigned to Davine’s office, and state police assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office are invesigating, Wark said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group