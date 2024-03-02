One person, one dog dead after fire in Chicopee

One person is dead after a fire in Chicopee Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of 89 Southwick Street around 9:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing smoke, the State Fire Marshals office said. Responding crews entered the first floor where they found one deceased adult.

“Our hearts go out to the family after this tragedy,” Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski stated. “It’s a sad day for them and our community.”

A dog also died in the fire but firefighters were able to rescue a cat. No other people were inside the three-family home at the time.

Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden County DA’s office.

