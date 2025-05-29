One person hospitalized in fiery crash in Attleboro

One person was hospitalized following a fiery crash in Attleboro Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County and Read streets around 11:00 a.m., the Attleboro Fire Department said.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole, splitting the pole in half. The vehicle had also caught fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames engulfing the car and which had spread to nearby trees and brush.

First responders transported one individual with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

