One person hospitalized after shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a man was shot in Jamaica Plain around 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, police responded to the area of School Street for a shot spotter activation and located a crime scene at Dixwell Street and School Street

The victim who was shot allegedly took a bus from the scene and got off at Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street.

Shortly after, transit police were notified and responded.

The investigation, according to police, is ongoing at this time.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

