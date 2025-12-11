One person facing life-threatening injuries after serious crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department is investigating after a serious crash sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Cary Street and Provost Street, when an officer, who was responding to a separate emergency call, noticed a vehicle going at an extremely high rate of speed.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle crashed, ejecting the driver into a nearby wooded area. The driver was transported by a helicopter to a Boston hospital, where they face life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused an extensive amount of damage, including at least three utility poles. Utility crews are on scene, and authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

