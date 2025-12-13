One person dead in wrong-way crash in Danvers

The crash involved a wrong-way driver and resulted in the death of a passenger in the second vehicle. — A person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Route 128 in Danvers last night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to a two-car crash on Route 128 south in Danvers along with officials from the Danvers Fire Department, EMS, and MassDOT.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver and resulted in the death of a passenger in the second vehicle.

As the matter remains under investigation, the Massachusetts State Police said they would refer questions about the circumstances of the crash or decisions about specific charges to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

“We offer the deceased person’s family and loved ones our deepest condolences,” said the Massachusetts State Police in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

