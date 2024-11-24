One killed in single-vehicle crash in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

According to Nashua Fire Rescue, crews received a call around 1:08 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike near mile marker 7.8.

Upon arrival, fire crews located a single vehicle that had hit the center barrier and came to rest against the Tinker Road overpass.

Crews used hydraulic rescue tools to gain access to the patient. Once the patient was extricated the single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

