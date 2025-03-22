One hospitalized following overnight shooting in Chinatown

BOSTON — One person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Chinatown.

According to Boston police, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 Tyler Street.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

