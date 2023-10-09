One hospitalized after motor-vehicle pedestrian crash in front of City Hall

BOSTON — One person was hospitalized after a motor-vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in front of City Hall.
According to police, officers responded to a call around 11:05 a.m. at Congress and North Streets for a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
The vehicle struck an empty guard shack and possibly two pedestrians, according to police.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if it was the vehicle’s driver or pedestrians were hospitalized.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
