One dead, one in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Dorchester

BOSTON — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dorchester late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway around 10:44 pm after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.

One of the victims involved was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a Boston hospital in serious condition.

Boston police shut down Blue Hill Avenue from American Legion Highway to Talbot Avenue as first responders investigated.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team responded to the scene.

#Breaking Big scene at the intersection of Blue Hill Ave and American Legion. There’s a bike down. Boston police have a block shut down from American Legion to Talbot Ave as they investigate. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/GkqeYCMzia — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) November 26, 2023

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

