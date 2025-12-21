One dead after crash in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. — Massachusetts State Police say one person is dead after a crash on Route 140 north around midnight last night.

According to authorities, the operator of the car, a man in his 50s, was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, no information is available on his identity until notifications are made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

