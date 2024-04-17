Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly tossing pipe bomb at Satanic Temple in Salem

An Oklahoma man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple in Salem earlier this month, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Oklahoma was arrested Wednesday morning and was charged in a criminal complaint of “using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce”, according to Acting United States District of Massachusetts Attorney Joshua Levy.

Mmebers of the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad and Salem Police responded to 64 Bridge Street in Salem around 4 p.m. on April 8, nearly 12 hours after authorities say an improvised explosive device was thrown onto the porch of the Satanic Temple. Video surveillance captured a male suspect wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black face covering, a tan-colored tactical vest and gloves light the pipe bomb before throwing it at the Satanic Temple’s main entrance and running away.

The pipe bomb caused a minor fire and damage to the building’s exterior.

The Department of Justice says the thrown pipe bomb was constructed from a section of plastic pipe covered with metal nails which were attached to the pipe with tape.

Salem Satanic Temple pipe bomb thrower (U.S. Department of Justice)

“The inside of the pipe was filled with a powder-like substance, preliminarily identified as smokeless gunpowder. A single human hair was allegedly located on the pipe bomb containing a DNA profile from a Caucasian male,” the Department of Justice stated.

In addition to the pipe bomb, investigators found a six-page note containing the following passage:

DEAR SATANIST ELOHIM SEND ME 7 MONTHS AGO TO GIVE YOU PEACEFUL MESSAGE TO HOPE YOU REPENT. YOU SAY NO, ELOHIM NOW SEND ME TO SMITE SATAN AND I HAPPY TO OBEY. AND ELOHIM WANT ME TO CONTACT YOU TO TELL YOU REPENT. TURN FROM SIN. ELOHIM NO LIKE THIS PLACE AND PLAN TO DESTROY IT. MAYBE SALEM TOO? ELOHIM SEND ME TO FIGHT CRYBABY SATAN, BUT WANT ME TO MAKE HARD EFFORT SO NO ONE DIES. I OBEY. — letter recovered from scene of pipe bomb tossed at Satanic Temple

Officials state additional surveillance footage captured a black Volvo sedan registered to Palmer driving erratically immediately before and after the incident.

Investigators say Palmer’s social media also contained comments about religious matters and featured at least one photo of him wearing a tactical vest similar to the one in the Satanic Temple’s surveillance video.

On April 3, 2024, Palmer also allegedly purchased PVC pipe and a PVC end cap from a home improvement retailer in Oklahoma matching the materials later found from the pipe bomb in Salem, according to the DOJ.

The charge of using fire or an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, the DOJ says.

Perkins is expected to appear in court in the Western District of Oklahoma on Thursday and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

