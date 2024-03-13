‘Oh My Gawd!’: ‘Friends’ experience returning to Boston this spring for show’s 30th anniversary

BOSTON — ‘Friends’ fans, get excited! The ‘Friends’ experience is returning to Boston this spring for the show’s 30th anniversary.

The exhibit called ‘The One in Boston,’ will be located in Boston’s Back Bay at 343 Newbury St.

The immersive experience features several sets from the show including Monica’s apartment and the “Friends” fountain.

“We look forward to bringing The FRIENDS™ Experience back to Boston,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Chief Executive Officer of OGX. “As the iconic series celebrates 30 years, we will bring Boston area FRIENDS™ fans the opportunity to step inside the world of FRIENDS™ with new experience additions and more seasonal programming.”

Guests will be able to relax in Chandler and Joey’s famous recliners and help Ross “pivot” his couch up the stairs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 ‘Friends’ experience returning to Boston ‘Friends’ experience returning to Boston (Original X Productions)

The experience last came to Boston in 2019 for the show’s 25th anniversary.

Fans can also get a peek behind the scenes and learn about the show’s production, costume design, sets, and more.

The opening comes after a ‘Friends’-themed coffeehouse opened in Boston in November 2023. An opening date has not yet been released.

Tickets will start at $22 plus taxes and fees, timed entry tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information on tickets and opening dates, guests can visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group