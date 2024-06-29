Officials identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Manchester, NH

Officials have identified the man shot and killed by police after he allegedly threatened an officer with a gun, and fired a shot during a struggle in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says an autopsy performed Saturday on Andrew E. Smith, 56, confirmed the man was shot multiple times in the chest and homicide. The AG’s office says that during a conversation with an officer Friday, Smith reached into his pocket for a gun.

“A struggle ensued, during which the male fired what was later determined to be a pistol and the officer returned fire. The adult male was struck by this gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” the AG’s office said in a statement Friday.

The officer involved in this incident was wearing a body-worn camera, which recorded the event.

Manchester’s Police Chief told Boston 25 it appears the officer, a 15-year veteran, was defending himself.

“Quite frankly, he tried to kill my officer and that’s my worst thought, my worst nightmare. And thankfully my officer is going home to his family today,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The identity of the officer who used deadly force will not disclosed until formal interviews take place.

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group