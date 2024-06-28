Officials identify woman killed in Rockland house fire

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Rockland last week.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at 7 Vernon Street just after 3:30 a.m. observed smoke and heavy fire in the rear of the two-story, single-family home, according to Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey.

One resident was able to escape, but Martha Murphy, 87, was found unresponsive on the couch in the living room. Crews began life-saving measures and was transported to South Shore Hospital where she died.

Investigators identified the origin of the fire as the back right corner of the structure. According to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, cause of the fire was caused by an air-conditioner plugged into a power strip.

Davine is reminding residents that heavy appliances, including heating and cooling appliances like air conditioners and space heaters, should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

Firefighters from Abington, Whitman, Hanover, Hanson, Norwell, Hingham, Brockton, Weymouth, and Randolph assisted Rockland crews at the scene, knocking down the blaze after about an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

