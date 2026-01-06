Officials identify victim of Mattapan homicide

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed on Monday morning in Mattapan.

Alex DeAndrade, 37, of Brockton died from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 24 Stow Road around 12:15 a.m.

Officials rushed him to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Boston Police say their Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

