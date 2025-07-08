Off-duty Easton firefighters credited with reviving 5-year-old who nearly drowned on 4th of July

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A handful of off-duty firefighters are being credited with helping to save the life of a five-year-old who nearly drowned on July 4th.

The East Bridgewater Fire Department received a call from a home on Fieldcrest Drive around 4 p.m. on Friday who the possible drowning of a child with CPR in progress.

When East Bridgewater firefighters arrived at the home, Easton firefighters Chris Mills, Shawn Goyette, Jenn Parker and Jack Mills, performed CPR and were able to revive the boy.

East Bridgewater firefighters helped transport the boy via ambulance while he was conscious and displayed good vital signs.

The boy stayed the night at Boston Children’s Hospital before being discharged the next morning.

“I’d like to recognize a few of our members for their actions over the holiday weekend,” said Chief Dzialo. “As we all know, there are a few calls that we train for but never want to respond to, and on July Fourth, our members received one of those calls.”

“This was the best outcome that all involved could have asked for,” Dzialo continued. “Please join me in recognizing the efforts of our members, paramedic Lt. Matthew Leighton, and firefighters Gregory Doucette, John Merlini and Adam Flaherty, as well as those from the Easton Fire Department, who all worked together seamlessly on one of the toughest calls we can receive. I am proud to work alongside all of you, and these are the calls that you deserve to be recognized for. Great job all around!”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

