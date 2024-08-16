NWS declares rip current warning in Mass.

The National Weather Service has declared a rip current warning for beaches across the coast of Massachusetts this weekend.

The powerful rip currents are possible on south-facing beaches along Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and outer Cape Cod.

The warning is in effect starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night and will run through Sunday evening.

Strong rip currents can sweep away even the strongest swimmers, the NWS warns.

“Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help,” the NWS cautioned.

