‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Large tree falls onto car in Norwood, crashes through windshield

NORWOOD, Mass. — A father and son escaped injury when a large tree fell onto their vehicle in Norwood on Thursday morning, as the region experienced blustery winds, police said.

Photographs shared by police on Thursday show a large tree branch that crashed right through the driver’s side windshield, shattering the glass. The tree fell directly across the roof of the white vehicle.

“It was like a loud crash. What I saw was the branch was two inches behind my head. It was truly unbelievable,” said driver Kevin Otoole.

At about 10 a.m., Kevin Otoole and his father were leaving the Windsor Gardens apartment complex and driving to the grocery store when the tree came crashing down nearly crushing them.

“I’m just shocked we both didn’t die,” said Otoole.

Otoole and his father went to the hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported.

“Nothing short of a miracle,” Otoole’s mother told Boston 25.

The car is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

