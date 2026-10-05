Norwood firefighters help deliver baby boy on side of I-95

Norwood firefighters helped ensure the safe delivery of a baby who simply couldn’t wait on Monday.

The mother was en route to the hospital on Monday when it became clear that the baby wasn’t going to wait.

The ambulance pulled over on the side of the road on I-95 and successfully helped deliver the new baby boy.

“Outstanding work by Firefighters Colombo, Cunningham, and O’Malley, and congratulations to the family on their newest arrival!” Norwood Firefighters Local 1631 posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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