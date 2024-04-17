North Shore woman to go on vacation after winning $4M prize on $10 scratch ticket

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to take a vacation after recently winning a $4 million prize on a $10 scratch ticket.

Alejandra Maria Arroyave Hurtado, of Revere, opted to receive her “4,000,000 Mayhem” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Hurtado told the Lottery she’s planning to use some of her winnings to pay for a vacation “in the near future.”

She purchased her winning ticket at Elias Food Market in on Park Avenue in Revere.

The store receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

