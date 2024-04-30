Shooting involving Raynham police under investigation, officials say

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Raynham on Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, the shooting occurred in the area of 501 King Philips Street and involved a Raynham Police Officer. It is unclear whether an officer or a suspect was the one who fired their weapon and who, if anyone, was injured.

Crime scene tape could be seen covering the front lawn and driveway of the residence. A neighbor says they heard shots fired and saw a man taken into an ambulance.

Details regarding the lead-up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

BREAKING: Mass State Police investigating shooting at this apartment complex in Raynham involving local police. Neighbors tell me they heard several shots fired and saw a man taken into an ambulance. Live updates on @boston25 at 5&6pm pic.twitter.com/a8iahZJbBp — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) April 30, 2024

This is a developing story.

