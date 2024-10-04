North Shore teachers hold ‘work-to-rule’ rallies amid fight for new contracts

REVERE, Mass. — Educators across the north shore will take action for a new contract.

Starting Friday morning, teachers and school staff say they will enter into what’s called “work-to-rule.”

This means they will only perform the duties outlined in their contracts.

Unions in Revere, Beverly, Gloucester, and Marblehead have all overwhelmingly voted to enter into this “work-to-rule” action.

They’ll be outside of a few schools Friday morning to hold walk-ins and make their stance known.

“Work-to-rule” is essentially a protest after the union said there have been stalled contract negotiations.

They hope it will highlight how much these staff members do each day beyond what’s required of them.

The unions said they have been in negotiations with their school committees since February and their contracts have been expired for a month or longer.

Educators across the north shore say they are fighting for smaller class sizes, paid parental leave, longer lunch & recess time for the youngest learners, and a living wage for all staff.

They’ll be at:

Rumney Marsh Academy at 7:00 a.m.

Beverly Middle School at 8:00 a.m.

West Parish Elementary School at 8:30 a.m.

Marblehead Schools are closed Friday for Rosh Hashanah.

They plan to continue their “work-to-rule” action on Monday.

