North Reading man arrested, charged after found growing psychedelic mushrooms

NORTH READING, Mass. — A North Reading man has been charged with growing and distributing psilocybin mushrooms following a search warrant executed by local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Christopher Vlahakis, 57, was arrested on Thursday, October 2, after a proactive investigation led by the North Reading Police Department, in collaboration with the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force, Woburn Police, the DEA, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Vlahakis was charged with:

Unlawful Manufacturing of a Class C Substance (Psilocybin)

Possession of a Class C Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin)

Authorities discovered a sophisticated drug manufacturing laboratory at his home, containing equipment and supplies for cultivating psilocybin mushrooms.

“I want to thank the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force, the Woburn Police, and our federal law enforcement partners for assisting us as we seek to keep our communities safe from those who would manufacture and distribute dangerous drugs,” said Chief Mark Zimmerman.

During the search, police found psilocybin mushroom spores at various stages of growth and large quantities of suspected psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sale.

Vlahakis was arraigned in Woburn District Court and is being held on $1,000 cash bail. The investigation was part of a broader effort to combat drug distribution in the area, with law enforcement agencies working together to enhance their capabilities through specialized training and joint investigations.

These charges are allegations, and Vlahakis is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

