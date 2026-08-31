North end restaurant offering free sandwich for anyone who ‘Storrows’ their moving truck

BOSTON — There’s a saying that there’s no such thing as “free”.

But that’s not completely true — at least not if you wind up ‘Storrowed’ on September 1st.

Pauli’s in the North End is offering a free “Storrow Spuckie” to anyone whose moving truck gets stuck under a bridge or overpass on Storrow Drive.

The massive sandwich is a 24-inch Italian stuffed with ham, salami, provolone, vegetables, oil, and balsamic, all piled onto a large Italian roll.

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The free sandwich deal only applies to Storrowings that happen on Tuesday, September 1st.

“Storrowing” happens when an overheight truck attempts to pass under a low bridge or overpass on Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive or Soldiers Field Road — often resulting in the truck’s roof being sheared off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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