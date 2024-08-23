North Andover Police warning residents about sightings of mother, baby bear in neighborhood

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Police in North Andover are warning residents about sightings of a mother bear and her cub.

North Andover police posted on their Facebook saying that they have received many calls about a black bear and cub seen in the area of Foster Street and Bridges Lane.

Police are asking anyone who sees the family to not approach them, feed them, or stop to take photos or videos.

Residents are also being asked to do the following:

Remove all outdoor bird feeders

Secure any chickens or small livestock

Secure all garbage, pet food, livestock food

Do not feed pets outside

Teach children to never run from a bear

Keep dogs on leashes

“Most bears will leave people alone, should you encounter a bear stand like a tree, make yourself look as large as possible and make as much noise as possible, and never run from a wild animal, police said in a post.

Police are asking anyone who sees a bear to call Massachusetts Environmental Police Dispatch at (800-632-8075) or MassWildlife Northeast District at (978-772-2145).

