Norfolk DA appoints new attorney to lead prosecution’s retrial of Karen Read

CANTON, Mass. — On Wednesday, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced a new attorney to lead the Commonwealth’s retrial of Karen Read after the first trial ended with a hung jury.

Special Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan will lead the prosecution’s team, according to a Norfolk DA press release.

“Attorney Brennan is a highly respected and skilled former prosecutor and long-time defense attorney with over 25 years of experience in state and federal courts and has expertise handling complex law enforcement matters. I look forward to Attorney Brennan working in concert with the trial team of Assistant District Attorneys Adam Lally, Laura McLaughlin, and Caleb Schillinger,” said District Attorney Morrissey.

Brennan said he will assume full responsibility for prosecuting the case and will be meticulous and ethical in his work.

“I have two core obligations,” Brennan said of his appointment, “The first is to make certain that Karen Read receives a fair trial. Ms. Read will receive the dignity and fairness that every defendant deserves in our criminal justice system. The second is to ensure that the facts surrounding John O’Keefe’s death are fully and fairly aired in the courtroom without outside influence. I guarantee that I will work tirelessly with the trial team to prepare this case for trial in January of 2025.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Karen Read’s attorneys for comment.

Her second trial is scheduled for January.

Read is charged in the death of her Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O’Keefe in Canton. The case has garnered national attention over allegations made by Read that she’s been framed by law enforcement in an elaborate coverup involving first responders and relatives of the family that O’Keefe’s body was found on the front lawn of.

The prosecution maintains the evidence proves Read struck O’Keefe with her SUV while intoxicated.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group